National

Virus tally exceeds 500 for 3rd day, authorities under pressure to toughen social distancing

By Yonhap
Published : Nov 28, 2020 - 10:17       Updated : Nov 28, 2020 - 10:17

People in Seoul wearing masks while riding the subway on Friday
People in Seoul wearing masks while riding the subway on Friday

The daily number of new coronavirus cases in South Korea exceeded 500 for the third straight day Saturday, as health authorities face growing pressure to toughen social distancing restrictions amid continued sporadic infections across the country.

The country added 504 more COVID-19 cases, including 486 local infections, raising the total caseload to 33,375, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency. It reported six additional coronavirus fatalities, bringing the total to 522.

The daily infection tally has stayed in the triple digits since Nov. 8, with the figure hovering above 300 since Nov. 18 except for Monday. Amid deepening worries over the third infection wave, the government is expected to decide how to readjust social distancing curbs on Sunday.

The latest figure is down from 569 on Friday and 583 cases on Thursday when the daily tally spiked to an over eight-month high. 

Fears of transmission have further risen as over 493,400 students across the country are set to take the state-run college entrance exam on Thursday next week, with cluster infections at private gatherings, public facilities and the military complicating quarantine efforts.

The authorities have raised the social distancing level by one notch to Level 2, the third-highest in the country's five-tier system, in the Seoul metropolitan area, where the majority of virus cases have been identified, and began to apply enhanced measures from Tuesday.

Other municipalities have also been enforcing tougher distancing rules depending on their virus situation.

The total number of people released from quarantine after making full recoveries stood at 27,349, up 246 from the previous day. 

(Yonhap)

