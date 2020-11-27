 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
National

S. Korea to provide $700,000 aid to hurricane-hit Latin American nations

By Yonhap
Published : Nov 27, 2020 - 19:53       Updated : Nov 27, 2020 - 19:53

A view of the destruction caused by the passage of hurricane Iota, on the island of Providencia, Archipelago of San Andres, Colombia 21 November 2020. The inhabitants of Providencia, the most affected island of the Archipelago, of which the islands of San Andres and Santa Catalina are also part, live their day to day amidst anguish and uncertainty after the desolation left by Hurricane Iota, which surprised with category 5 to the islands last Monday. Iota was the fuel for the economic crisis unleashed by the coronavirus pandemic to finish exploding in this region of the country, already plagued by labor informality and the paralysis of tourism, vital for this island territory. (Yonhap-EPA)
A view of the destruction caused by the passage of hurricane Iota, on the island of Providencia, Archipelago of San Andres, Colombia 21 November 2020. The inhabitants of Providencia, the most affected island of the Archipelago, of which the islands of San Andres and Santa Catalina are also part, live their day to day amidst anguish and uncertainty after the desolation left by Hurricane Iota, which surprised with category 5 to the islands last Monday. Iota was the fuel for the economic crisis unleashed by the coronavirus pandemic to finish exploding in this region of the country, already plagued by labor informality and the paralysis of tourism, vital for this island territory. (Yonhap-EPA)


South Korea will provide $700,000 worth of humanitarian aid to Colombia, Honduras and Nicaragua to help them cope with damage from Hurricane Iota, the foreign ministry said Friday.

The Latin American countries were devastated Monday by the category 5 hurricane, the biggest storm this year in the Atlantic Ocean.

"Our government hopes that the aid will help the peoples of those countries facing hardship in recovery, due to the stronger hurricane than the previous Hurricane Eta," the ministry said in a release.

Hurricane Eta struck early this month. Millions of people are believed to have been affected by the two storms.

(Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114