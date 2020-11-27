S. Korea to provide $700,000 aid to hurricane-hit Latin American nations

A view of the destruction caused by the passage of hurricane Iota, on the island of Providencia, Archipelago of San Andres, Colombia 21 November 2020. The inhabitants of Providencia, the most affected island of the Archipelago, of which the islands of San Andres and Santa Catalina are also part, live their day to day amidst anguish and uncertainty after the desolation left by Hurricane Iota, which surprised with category 5 to the islands last Monday. Iota was the fuel for the economic crisis unleashed by the coronavirus pandemic to finish exploding in this region of the country, already plagued by labor informality and the paralysis of tourism, vital for this island territory. (Yonhap-EPA)