Song Kang-ho, Kim Min-hee make list of ‘25 Greatest Actors’ by NYT

Actors Song Kang-ho (left) and Kim Min-hee (Yonhap)



Actors Song Kang-ho and Kim Min-hee were included in the list of “The 25 Greatest Actors of the 21st Century (So Far),” as arranged by the New York Times.



On Wednesday, the New York Times released a list of 25 actors, along with a comment that reads “these are the performers who have outshone all others on the big screen in the last 20 years.” In the list of 25 internationally known screen figures, two Koreans claimed spots: Song Kang-ho and Kim Min-hee.



The New York Times published an interview with director Bong Joon-ho, who worked with Song in the 2020 Oscars’ best picture “Parasite.” Song is known as Bong’s muse, having featured in four of his films.



“Especially to the Korean audience, Song projects the quality of the typical Korean working man, a neighbor or friend you might encounter in your neighborhood,” the story reads.



Along with Song, actress Kim Min-hee earned a spot on the list.



The New York Times referred to Kim’s acting in art house film director Hong Sang-soo’s 2016 film “Right Now, Wrong Then” as an “exquisitely nuanced performance,” and also mentioned her performance in Park Chan-wook’s “The Handmaiden” in the same year.



“She goes big and small, veers from monstrous to mousy, and alternately hides her character’s feelings and lets them run amok,” the list exalts.



Along with Song and Kim, actors Denzel Washington, Nicole Kidman, Keanu Reeves, Tilda Swinton and more made the list.



By Im Eun-byel (silverstar@heraldcorp.com)