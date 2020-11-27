 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
National

About 900 illegal migrant workers deported or arrested from Aug.-Nov.

By Yonhap
Published : Nov 27, 2020 - 14:16       Updated : Nov 27, 2020 - 14:16
Ministry of Justice (Yonhap)
Ministry of Justice (Yonhap)
Nearly 900 migrant workers were deported or arrested over a three-month period after being caught working illegally in South Korea, the Ministry of Justice said Friday.

Immigration authorities have rounded up 1,294 illegal foreign workers from Aug. 1 to Nov. 2 before deporting 885 of them out of the country and placing four others under arrest, the ministry said.

They also busted 254 employers of illegal migrant workers and imposed a fine on 232 of them, the ministry said, adding 17 others were indicted without detention and five more are under investigation.

The latest crackdowns were conducted after the ministry received numerous petitions complaining that the increasing inroads of illegal migrant workers into various industrial sectors have resulted in a rise in unjustified dismissals among local workers, ministry officials said.

One manufacturer has been referred to the prosecution for indictment for increasing its employment of illegally staying foreigners despite its earlier pledge with a local government to increase jobs for Korean workers, they noted.

The ministry also said immigration authorities have busted 25 brokers who were accused of helping illegal migrant workers enter South Korea or land jobs here, and arrested three of them.

A Chinese broker was apprehended for arranging transportation and accommodation services for illegal workers and even filing false asylum applications on behalf of some of them, it said.

A Korean broker was also arrested for helping about 50 female migrant workers find jobs at massage parlors in the greater Seoul area, the ministry added. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114