Shinsegae launches online stores for Starfield

Starfield‘s offline shopping mall in Hanam (Shinsegae Group)
Shinsegae Property, the real estate development company owned by Shinsegae Group, announced Friday that the company has opened official online stores for its shopping mall brand Starfield on both the group and Naver‘s online shopping platforms.
The online stores at Shinsegae‘s online shopping site SSG.com and Naver Shopping are opening with around 1,500 products from stores of 30 brands at offline Starfield malls, the company said.
The firm had been testing online sales by providing products from nine brands since Nov. 9.
Shinsegae Property said the company decided to expand the number of brands available on the online platforms backed by positive customer feedback.
The company plans to increase the number of brands to around 100 by the first half of next year.
By Shim Woo-hyun (ws@heraldcorp.com
)