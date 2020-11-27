 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
Finance

Seoul stocks open nearly flat on virus concerns

By Yonhap
Published : Nov 27, 2020 - 09:35       Updated : Nov 27, 2020 - 09:35
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (Kospi) figures are displayed at a dealing room of a local bank in Seoul, Friday. (Yonhap)
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (Kospi) figures are displayed at a dealing room of a local bank in Seoul, Friday. (Yonhap)
South Korean stocks opened nearly flat Friday after the benchmark index hit an all-time high the previous session amid the soaring new coronavirus cases. 

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index rose 0.37 point, or 0.01 percent, to 2,626.28 in the first 15 minutes of trading.

Stocks got off to a muted start, as soaring COVID-19 cases and valuation pressure left investors questioning the index's short-term peak.  

Large caps traded mixed in Seoul.

Market behemoth Samsung Electronics added 0.44 percent, with No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix gaining 0.3 percent.

Top automaker Hyundai Motor traded flat, while leading chemical company LG Chem shed 1.72 percent.

Pharmaceutical giant Samsung Biologics advanced 0.63 percent, and Celltrion added 0.91 percent.

Internet giant Naver traded flat, but its rival Kakao edged up 0.27 percent.

The local currency was trading at 1,105.05 won against the US dollar, down 0.45 won from the previous session's close. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114