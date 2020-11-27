 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
National

Deputy FM Kim holds talks with senior Myanmarese officials to deepen bilateral ties

By Yonhap
Published : Nov 27, 2020 - 09:23       Updated : Nov 27, 2020 - 09:23
South Korean and Myanmarese officials attend a policy consultative meeting in Naypyidaw on Wednesday. (Ministry of Foreign Affairs)
South Korean and Myanmarese officials attend a policy consultative meeting in Naypyidaw on Wednesday. (Ministry of Foreign Affairs)
Deputy Foreign Minister Kim Gunn has held talks with senior Myanmarese officials in Naypyidaw to discuss bilateral cooperation on the occasion of the 45th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between the two countries, the foreign ministry said Friday.

His four-day trip to Myanmar that ends Friday focused on laying the groundwork for stronger cooperation ahead of next year's launch of Myanmar's new administration and expanding practical exchanges despite COVID-19, the ministry said.

On Wednesday, Kim met International Cooperation Minister Kyaw Tin to discuss ways to bolster economic cooperation and people-to-people exchanges, as well as Seoul's New Southern Policy Plus, an upgraded version of its regional initiative to deepen ties with Southeast Asian countries.

The two sides agreed to closely cooperate to ensure that bilateral cooperation programs, such as constructing an economic cooperation complex and building a "bridge of friendship" linking the commercial capital of Yangon and the township of Dala.

Kim used the meeting to ask for Myanmar's cooperation to ensure South Korean businesspeople can enter the country more smoothly despite pandemic-driven restrictions.

On the same day, Kim held a policy consultative meeting with his counterpart, Chan Aye, in the first such diplomatic forum since the last one in Seoul in 2009.

Kim called for closer cooperation in responding to the pandemic, securing vaccines and allowing essential business trips, which the deputy minister called necessary for economic recovery in the post-coronavirus era.

Chan Aye noted that South Korean businesses' activities are beneficial for local residents and pledged support for their activities in the midst of COVID-19, the ministry said. The official also reaffirmed Myanmar's support for Seoul's New Southern Policy Plus.

On Friday, Kim plans to meet South Korean businesspeople operating in Myanmar and heads of Korea's public institutions there. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114