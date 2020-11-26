Justice minister, top prosecutor headed toward legal showdown

Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl, on his second day of being suspended from work, filed a lawsuit against Justice Minister Choo Mi-ae on Thursday, claiming the minister’s disciplinary action is unjust and groundless. The lawsuit was filed with the Seoul Administrative Court. Yoon on Wednesday night also filed for a pretrial injunction on the suspension order.
The move came as the Justice Ministry called its disciplinary committee to convene Dec. 2 to deliberate on allegations leveled by Choo against Yoon and determine his fate.
Amid the escalating tension between the two judicial chiefs, rank-and-file prosecutors on Thursday voiced their opposition to Choo’s decision.
Some 27 mid-ranking officials at the Supreme Prosecutors’ Office issued a joint statement Thursday, arguing the minister’s move was “illegal and unjust” for failing to follow due process of law, and the allegations leveled against Yoon have not been fully confirmed.
A group of prosecutors in charge of research and planning at the Supreme Prosecutors’ Office in Seoul, as well as those at the eastern branch of the Busan District Prosecutors’ Office, posted statements on the online bulletin board of the prosecution on Wednesday, saying Choo’s action “seriously undermines the rule of law and violates the independence of the prosecution.”
Collective actions by prosecutors are expected to intensify as they consider convening a meeting to gather prosecutors nationwide to lodge a protest.
On Tuesday, Choo announced Yoon’s suspension citing six allegations, including illegal surveillance of judges, interference in investigations involving his close associates and liberal politicians, and intentionally leaking information to the media.
The Justice Ministry confirmed Thursday that it would hold a meeting of a disciplinary committee on Dec. 2 where members would decide the level of punishment to be imposed on Yoon. The ministry asked Yoon or his lawyer to attend the meeting.
It is widely expected that the seven-member committee will hand down the toughest measure -- dismissal -- to the as the disciplinary review group will consist of people of the justice minister’s choice in accordance with the current law. Any disciplinary action requires a majority vote.
The prosecution chief denies any wrongdoing. He filed an injunction with the Seoul Administrative Court online Wednesday, seeking to halt the execution of the justice minister’s order to suspend him from duty, according to his attorney Lee Wan-kyu.
Should the injunction be granted, Yoon will be able to get back to work. It typically takes a week or two for the court to decide on such a case.
Experts said Choo’s order to suspend Yoon from duty could undermine the law that guarantees a two-year term for a prosecutor general. Yoon’s tenure expires in July 2021.
The results will deal a blow either to Choo or Yoon. Choo took office in January with a mission to complete President Moon Jae-in’s prosecution reform initiative but has been losing momentum with lukewarm public support.
Support from conservative voters for Yoon, on the other hand, has been strengthened in recent months after a series of his confrontations with Choo. But he faces a slew of allegations suggesting that he may have abused his power to help prosecutors avoid internal investigations and supported them in gaining the upper hand in cases involving liberal political figures.
Among the allegations that Yoon faces, one is the suspicion that he received reports from the SPO’s information collecting unit on the personal details and political tendencies of judges.
Jang Chang-guk, a senior judge of the Jeju District Court, on Wednesday asked the National Courts Administration to launch an investigation on the background checks on judges.
“Prosecutors should receive a verdict of guilty by using evidence, not using the political tendencies of judges,” he said in a statement he posted on the court’s intranet.
