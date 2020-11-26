 Back To Top
Life&Style

Patient reinfected with COVID-19 after developing antibodies: study

By Kim Arin
Published : Nov 26, 2020 - 16:04       Updated : Nov 26, 2020 - 16:55
Health workers take nasal swabs from children at an elementary school in Gwangju, South Jeolla Province, after two people at the school tested positive for the coronavirus. (Yonhap)
Health workers take nasal swabs from children at an elementary school in Gwangju, South Jeolla Province, after two people at the school tested positive for the coronavirus. (Yonhap)

A young, previously healthy person who caught and recovered from COVID-19 was infected again with a different strain of the pathogen, a recent study in South Korea shows.

A 21-year-old woman who had been admitted to a hospital with mild COVID-19 symptoms in Seoul in March tested positive again in April, six days after being discharged on March 30, according to the study published in the journal Clinical Infectious Diseases. She was screened again after she reported having an aggravating cough.

The study proved she had been reinfected with a different viral strain rather than the coronavirus remaining in her body from the initial infection, after researchers conducted whole-genome sequencing -- which is used to identify genetic variations -- of clinical specimens on both occasions.

This showed the patient had an infection with clade V of the coronavirus the first time in early March, and then again with clade G in late March or early April.

The patient experienced mild symptoms such as cough and sore throat in both episodes of infection. Throughout her hospital admissions, her vital signs were stable and her chest scans were without any abnormal findings.

The study suggested that reinfection with a genetically distinct strain of the coronavirus may occur in a patient with normal immune response shortly after recovery from mild COVID-19.

One of the study’s co-authors, Dr. Seong Moon-woo, who is a laboratory medicine specialist at the Seoul National University Hospital, told The Korea Herald that the findings indicate a COVID-19 infection “may not confer immunity against a different strain of the new coronavirus.”

Seong said the patient had a second infection “despite having sufficient levels of neutralizing antibodies” following her initial infection. Neutralizing antibodies are a set of antibodies that are capable of defending a cell against an infectious agent.

“This goes to show getting reinfected may be possible even after developing neutralizing antibodies,” he said.

The study concluded that while the majority of patients with mild COVID-19 are capable of developing neutralizing antibodies against the coronavirus, whether these antibodies can “neutralize every clade of the coronavirus and guarantee immunity to subsequent infection with these mutated viruses” remains to be determined.

In a press briefing held Thursday afternoon, officials at the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said the April case was the only known case of reinfection with COVID-19 here so far.

The study, citing an April report, said at least 116 patients returned a second positive result after recovery from COVID-19 in Korea. Health officials had explained at the time that the positive retests were due to “the highly sensitive PCR assays picking up remnants of the dead virus.”

“We don’t know yet if the possibility of reinfection means a vaccine would be rendered ineffective,” said a senior official at the public health agency.

By Kim Arin (arin@heraldcorp.com)
