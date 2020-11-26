 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
National

Unification minister calls for food, fertilizer aid to N. Korea

By Yonhap
Published : Nov 26, 2020 - 15:25       Updated : Nov 26, 2020 - 15:25
South Korea's Unification Minister Lee In-young delivers an opening speech during the 2020 Korea Global Forum for Peace in Seoul on Sept. 7, in this photo provided by the ministry. The meeting went online this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Ministry of Unification)
South Korea's Unification Minister Lee In-young delivers an opening speech during the 2020 Korea Global Forum for Peace in Seoul on Sept. 7, in this photo provided by the ministry. The meeting went online this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Ministry of Unification)
Unification Minister Lee In-young said Thursday that South Korea should provide food and fertilizer aid to North Korea next spring at the latest to help the impoverished nation address chronic food shortages.

"There are warnings that the coronavirus is crippling production and supply chains for crops, and climate change is making things worse, which will likely cause extreme famine and difficulty in securing food," Lee said at an international forum in Seoul to discuss ways to realize a world without hunger.

"Against this backdrop, we cannot help but think about North Korean residents suffering from a triple whammy of the fallout from flood, the coronavirus and sanctions," he added. "If necessary, South Korea should seek to cooperate with the North at a right time through such ways as (provision of) food, fertilizer and others around spring next year."

Lee said that the two Koreas could turn the Korean Peninsula into a "more stable" region if they cooperate not just against the global pandemic but also in natural disaster and climate change areas.

"To this end, we intend to make a system for more predictable and stable cooperation," he said. "We will create a framework for sustainable cooperation by going beyond the pattern of a one-off event and generate a new momentum for overall cooperation in the humanitarian business."

Lee said that humanitarian cooperation between the two Korea should be carried out in a manner in which both sides seek the road to "co-existence," not in a way in which one country unilaterally provides assistance to the other. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114