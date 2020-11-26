Poet Jeong Ho-seung speaks of relationships in ‘Loving’ and ‘Lonesome Jar: Poetic Fables’

“Loving” by Jeong Ho-seung (Seoul Selection)

Two fairytales by poet Jeong Ho-seung, “Loving” and “Lonesome Jar: Poetic Fables,” have been published in English by Seoul Selection.



Born in 1950 in Hadong, South Gyeongsang Province, Jeong is known for his poetry collections “Seoul’s Jesus” (1982), “Dawn Letter” (1987) and “Stars Are Warm” (1990), among others. His poems have been turned into songs by popular singers including Yang Hee-eun and the late Kim Kwang-seok.



The stories were translated by Brother Anthony of Taize, a recipient of the Okgwan Order of Cultural Merit in 2008. In 2015, he was made a member of the Order of the British Empire for his contributions to the advancement of the relationship between South Korea and the UK.



“Lonesome Jar: Poetic Fables” and “Loving” were both written in 1998 and have been loved ever since. They are known as “fairytales for adults.”





“Lonesome Jar: Poetic Fables” by Jeong Ho-seung (Seoul Selection)