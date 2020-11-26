 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
National

DP, government discuss post-jail rehab facility for violent criminals

By Kim So-hyun
Published : Nov 26, 2020 - 14:20       Updated : Nov 26, 2020 - 14:22
Justice Minister Choo Mi-ae speaks during a ruling party-government policy meeting held at the National Assembly on Thursday. (Yonhap)
Justice Minister Choo Mi-ae speaks during a ruling party-government policy meeting held at the National Assembly on Thursday. (Yonhap)
The ruling Democratic Party and the government on Thursday discussed legislation to isolate violent criminals in a rehabilitation facility for a while after their release from prison.

DP floor leader Kim Tae-nyeon said in a meeting Thursday morning that over 120,000 South Koreans have agreed to making a so-called “Cho Doo-soon isolation law” in an online petition as the country’s most notorious child rapist is set to be freed from jail next month.

“In order to prevent repeat offenses by certain criminals, we should actively review a new security system that rehabilitates them in a separate facility upon release from prison,” Kim said during the meeting.

“To protect its people from danger is the reason a state exists, and the National Assembly and the government has a duty to prevent crime and make society safer.”

In order to dispel concerns of human rights violations, the ruling party and the government should strictly limit which group of criminals the envisioned law applies to, and set up a system that guarantees humane treatment within the facility, he added.

Justice Minister Choo Mi-ae said the ministry was preparing new security measures on ciolent criminals who need therapy.

“(The legislation) will apply to those convicted of murder, sexual violence against children, people who have served five or more years of jail term and are likely to commit repeat offenses,” Choo said.

“It will not apply to those who have already completed their prison terms such as Cho Doo-soon due to controversy over violating the Constitution.”

By Kim So-hyun (sophie@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114