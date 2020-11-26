DP, government discuss post-jail rehab facility for violent criminals

Justice Minister Choo Mi-ae speaks during a ruling party-government policy meeting held at the National Assembly on Thursday. (Yonhap)
The ruling Democratic Party and the government on Thursday discussed legislation to isolate violent criminals in a rehabilitation facility for a while after their release from prison.
DP floor leader Kim Tae-nyeon said in a meeting Thursday morning that over 120,000 South Koreans have agreed to making a so-called “Cho Doo-soon isolation law” in an online petition as the country’s most notorious child rapist is set to be freed from jail next month.
“In order to prevent repeat offenses by certain criminals, we should actively review a new security system that rehabilitates them in a separate facility upon release from prison,” Kim said during the meeting.
“To protect its people from danger is the reason a state exists, and the National Assembly and the government has a duty to prevent crime and make society safer.”
In order to dispel concerns of human rights violations, the ruling party and the government should strictly limit which group of criminals the envisioned law applies to, and set up a system that guarantees humane treatment within the facility, he added.
Justice Minister Choo Mi-ae said the ministry was preparing new security measures on ciolent criminals who need therapy.
“(The legislation) will apply to those convicted of murder, sexual violence against children, people who have served five or more years of jail term and are likely to commit repeat offenses,” Choo said.
“It will not apply to those who have already completed their prison terms such as Cho Doo-soon due to controversy over violating the Constitution.”
By Kim So-hyun (sophie@heraldcorp.com
