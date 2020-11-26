Kim Sun-wook, Chung Kyung-wha duo to go onstage on Dec. 18

Poster image for Kim and Chung’s duo recital (Vincero)



Pianist Kim Sun-wook will take the stage with violinist Chung Kyung-wha on Dec. 18 at the Seoul Arts Center in southern Seoul.



At the recital, the duo will present the complete Johannes Brahms violin sonatas.



Chung is one of the first generation of classical musicians in Korea. She has released more than 33 recordings over the past 40 years. She is especially recognized for her repertoire of the three Brahms violin sonatas, having released a recording of the sonatas on EMI Classics with pianist Peter Frankl in 1998.



Kim is an acclaimed pianist, who was the first Asian and youngest winner of the Leeds International Piano Competition in 2006. He is currently in self-quarantine, having arrived in Seoul from Berlin.



An album of his live performance last year with conductor Chung Myung-whun and the Staatskapelle Dresden of Brahms Piano Concerto No.1 in D minor, op.15 was released in September



“Chung and Kim are two musicians who are devoted to Brahms and music,” a press release from Vincero, the organizers of the recital, read. “The recital will be epic, delivering the ideal of violin and piano duo which Brahms, a perfectionist, strived to achieve with the three violin sonatas.”



The duo will hold another recital in Seongnam, Gyeonggi Province, on Dec. 20.





Concert pianist Kim Sun-wook (Marco Borggreve)

