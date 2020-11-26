 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
Business

SK Telecom spins off mobility business

By Song Su-hyun
Published : Nov 26, 2020 - 12:06       Updated : Nov 26, 2020 - 12:06


 
SKT CEO Park Jung-ho presents the mobile carrier’s mobility business plan on Thursday. (SK Telecom)
SKT CEO Park Jung-ho presents the mobile carrier’s mobility business plan on Thursday. (SK Telecom)


SK Telecom announced Thursday the mobile carrier’s shareholders approved the spinoff of its mobility business unit as part of enhancing the carrier’s future mobility solutions.

Approved by 99.98 percent of its shareholders, a new mobility business dubbed as T Map Mobility will be established on Dec. 29 as a wholly owned subsidiary.

The unit has been operating SKT’s T Map service, the largest mobile navigation service whose users doubled from its rival Kakao’s.

As previously announced, the new mobility firm will set up a joint venture with Uber to start a new taxi hailing service that will compete against Kakao T.

SKT aims to expand its presence in the mobility platform market and grow further overseas with the backing of Uber.

Through a presentation, SKT CEO Park Jung-ho pledged to provide a flying car service that will connect Seoul with Gyeonggi Province within 30 minutes.

“Mobility is the largest part of our lives after mobile,” said Park. “SKT is launching a specialized mobility business in order to innovate the way of moving with ICT technologies.”

By Song Su-hyun (song@heraldcorp.com)



MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114