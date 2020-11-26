 Back To Top
Business

Daewoo Shipbuilding succeeds in ship-to-ship LNG loading test

By Yonhap
Published : Nov 26, 2020 - 11:40       Updated : Nov 26, 2020 - 11:40
Ship-to-ship LNG loading test to confirm the safety of newly built LNG carriers' tanks for the first time in the world in Okpo, Geoje Island, about 400 kilometers of south of Seoul. ( Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co.)
Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co. said Thursday that it has succeeded in a ship-to-ship liquefied natural gas (LNG) loading test for the first time in the global shipbuilding industry.

The ship-to-ship LNG loading test was aimed at streamlining procedures to verify the safety of newly built LNG carriers' tanks and to save on test costs, Daewoo Shipbuilding said.

Before the ship-to-ship LNG loading test, newly built LNG carriers were usually sent to local LNG terminals far away from its shipyards to test the safety of their tanks. The procedure costs are high due to fuel charges, labor costs and ship operating expenses and took a minimum of six hours or a maximum of 24 hours in travel time.

Daewoo Shipbuilding said it has also registered its patent on technology to remove boil-off gas generated during ship-to-ship LNG loading for the first time in the world. (Yonhap)

