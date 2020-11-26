[News Focus] Of all foreign-owned land in Korea, Americans own 52%

Government Complex Sejong in Eojin-dong, Sejong, is shown Oct. 26. Housing prices in the area have surged about 65 percent over the past year, from 13.76 million won per 3.3 square meters in November 2019 to 23.03 million won in November 2020. (The Korea Herald)

SEJONG -- Foreign ownership of South Korean land has continued to increase over the past few years, data from the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport showed.



As of December 2019 foreigners owned 248.6 million square meters of land, or 248.6 square kilometers, which is the latest figure available. This was a 3 percent increase from a year earlier in terms of land owned, as opposed to the value of the real estate.



Compared with December 2016, when the figure was 233.5 million square meters, it represented 6.4 percent growth.



The Land Ministry specified that the foreigners comprised individuals, corporations and public organizations. Ethnic Koreans were counted among the foreign individuals.



(Graphic by Kim Sun-young/The Korea Herald)