 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
National

S. Korea, Ecuador discuss cooperation on pandemic, economy

By Yonhap
Published : Nov 25, 2020 - 20:02       Updated : Nov 25, 2020 - 20:02
Foreign Minister Luis Gallegos speaks during a forum on Latin America cooperation hosted by Seoul's foreign and health ministries, in Seoul, Monday. (Yonhap)
Foreign Minister Luis Gallegos speaks during a forum on Latin America cooperation hosted by Seoul's foreign and health ministries, in Seoul, Monday. (Yonhap)

The foreign ministers of South Korea and Ecuador on Wednesday discussed efforts to boost economic relations and coronavirus cooperation between the two countries, the foreign ministry said.

Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha held talks with her Ecuadorian counterpart Luis Gallegos, who is visiting Seoul this week to attend a forum hosted by South Korea to promote its cooperation with Latin American and Caribbean countries.

Kang expressed hope that Korea‘s sharing of its experience in tackling COVID-19 would help Ecuador cope with the epidemic.

Kang also asked for Ecuador’s support for South Korea‘s state airport operator’s project to build an airport in the Ecuadorian coastal city of Manta.

Gallegos said Ecuador hopes to strengthen bilateral cooperation, adding Seoul‘s support in development projects has contributed to his country’s social and economic growth.

Gallegos also thanked the Korean government for sharing its know-how in containing COVID-19 and providing humanitarian aid to help his country tackle the virus. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114