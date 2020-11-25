 Back To Top
Business

LG Display appoints new CTO, first female senior vice president

By Lim Jeong-yeo
Published : Nov 25, 2020 - 18:20       Updated : Nov 25, 2020 - 18:20
From left: Chief Technology Officer Yoon Soo-young, new Senior Vice Presidents Kim Hee-yeon, Lee Hyeon-woo and Lee Jin-kyu (LG Display)
From left: Chief Technology Officer Yoon Soo-young, new Senior Vice Presidents Kim Hee-yeon, Lee Hyeon-woo and Lee Jin-kyu (LG Display)
LG Display, in its annual personnel appointment announcement Wednesday, introduced a new chief technology officer, Yoon Soo-young. Yoon will replace incumbent CTO Kang In-byeong.

All new appointments are effective January 1st, LG Display said.

Yoon, formerly the head of LG Display Laboratory, has been acknowledged for his role in leading the company‘s business transition to next-generation organic light-emitting diode technology.

LG Display said that it has promoted 19 more officials to senior vice president and vice president roles under strict meritocracy -- focusing on their contributions to large-sized OLED’s market penetration, small and medium-sized plastic OLED‘s business normalization and innovations in the liquid crystal display business.

Per this announcement, LG Display will have its first-ever female senior vice president, Kim Hee-yeon, who will be overseeing the company’s investor relations.

Kim, 51, was recognized for establishing grounds for LG Display‘s business intelligence and developing insights into the market and consumers.

By Lim Jeong-yeo (kaylalim@heraldcorp.com)

