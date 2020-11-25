 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
National

Symposiums to be held to celebrate 2020 Nobel Prizes

By Ock Hyun-ju
Published : Nov 25, 2020 - 18:20       Updated : Nov 25, 2020 - 18:32
(Embassy of Sweden in Korea)
(Embassy of Sweden in Korea)


A series of symposiums to celebrate the winners of this year’s Nobel Prizes and their accomplishments will be held online Tuesday, according to the Swedish Embassy in South Korea.

Organized by the embassy, the Sweden-Korea Nobel Memorial Program 2020 will consist of three symposiums, where Korean and Swedish experts from partner universities and institutions will discuss this year’s Nobel awards in literature, economics and the sciences.

The event opens with a science session, which runs from 1:30-3:30 p.m. Korean time and features experts including Oh Yu-kyoung, a professor at Seoul National University; Anna Delin, a professor at KTH Royal Institute of Technology; and Hyongbum Henry Kim, a professor at Yonsei University. They will discuss the accomplishments of awardees in the fields of gene editing, biology, the reality of black holes and what’s possible in a universe, and breakthrough medical treatments for a global health problem.

In the economics session, which runs from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., Olof Johansson Stenman, a professor at the university of Gothenburg, and Choi Byung-il, president of the Korea Foundation for Advanced Studies, will discuss relations between conditions for mobile data and economy, and methods to find a price for telecom radio waves.

In the final session on literature, which takes place from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., Annelie Branstrom-Ohman, an author and professor at Umea University, and Yoo Sung-ho, a professor and literary critic at Hanyang University, will talk about how poetry helps us make sense of the world.

“My intention with the program is to reach a South Korean audience for talks about the latest Nobel Prize. I hope it will promote an interest in higher education, research and development in the areas of science, technology and the humanities,” Jakob Hallgren, Sweden’s ambassador to Korea, said in his opening remarks.

The symposiums were designed for practitioners, specialists and students as well as the general public, the embassy said.

Those interested in participating can register online in advance for the sessions that interest them. English and Korean interpretation services will be available. Questions can be answered in real time during the sessions.

Named after Alfred Nobel, a Swedish chemist, engineer and industrialist, the Nobel Prize has been awarded since 1901 for achievements in physics, chemistry, physiology or medicine, peace and literature.

(laeticia.ock@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114