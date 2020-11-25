[Correction]

The Korea Herald on Nov. 25 erroneously published an article “COVID-19 test required for foreign residents flying to France, Netherlands: Air France-KLM.” Those departing South Korea to France and the Netherlands do not require a COVID-19 test in advance. Foreign residents in Korea must obtain re-entry permits before departing the country. They must also obtain medical certificates or negative COVID-19 PCR certificates within 48 hours before returning to Korea.



Foreign residents that hold the visas A-1 (diplomat), A-2 (government official), A-3 (US military personnel) and F-4 (overseas Korean) and foreign investors or entrepreneurs with the isolation exemption certificate issued by a Korean embassy or consular office are exempt from the new rule and can reenter without permits within a year after leaving the country.



Customers departing from Paris Charles de Gaulle airport can perform a rapid antigen or RT-PCR test at the airport. To be tested, customers must have a ticket and must make an appointment on doctolib.fr. Appointments for PCR tests in the Netherlands can be made on KLM health services website. We regret the error. -- Ed.