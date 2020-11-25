 Back To Top
President Moon to meet Chinese foreign minister

By Choi Si-young
Published : Nov 25, 2020 - 15:46       Updated : Nov 25, 2020 - 15:46
South Korean President Moon Jae-in (L) and Chinese President Xi Jinping (R) (Yonhap)
President Moon Jae-in will receive visiting Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Xi at Cheong Wa Dae on Thursday afternoon, the presidential office said Wednesday.

Wang will arrive here late Wednesday after stopping over in Japan. He is to make a courtesy call to Moon’s office and meet with senior security officials, including Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha. He leaves Thursday.

Wang’s trip comes as the region embraces the changes that the new Joe Biden administration in the US could bring amid escalating US-China rivalry. It appears set to pull Seoul closer to its anti-China coalition. The trip, which follows the last one a year earlier, aims to make way for Chinese President Xi Jinping’s visit here. That was discussed earlier but was postponed over the coronavirus pandemic.

Wang, who is also state councilor, is expected to spell out his country’s position on the US-China rivalry and ask for Seoul’s understanding in hearing Beijing’s concerns as the rivalry intensifies.

Xi’s trip will also be on the agenda for Thursday, but experts said the trip could be delayed to next year given the worsening pandemic both in South Korea and China. Foreign Minister Kang told the parliament that the trip would happen as soon as the COVID-19 situation stabilized.

Experts speculate that even if Xi travels here by the end of this year, Seoul does not stand to gain much, especially as Beijing still appears not fully ready to lift all sanctions against South Korea over its deployment of a US anti-missile system called THAAD.

Seoul has had to endure economic retaliation from Beijing since putting the system into operation in April 2017 to intercept incoming fire from Pyongyang. Beijing claims the THAAD radar is powerful enough to penetrate its territory.

Wang is also set to exchange views on the stalled North Korean nuclear talks.

Wang’s trip marks the second visit by a senior Chinese diplomat to South Korea since the coronavirus emerged in China late last year. Yang Jiechi, a member of the Communist Party Politburo, visited Busan in August. Yang met with the chief of Seoul’s National Intelligence Service to discuss North Korea issues.

By Choi Si-young (siyoungchoi@heraldcorp.com)
