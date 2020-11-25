 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
Life&Style

[Eye Plus] Seoul reveals traces of old Hangyang

By Bae Hyunjung
Published : Nov 28, 2020 - 16:01       Updated : Nov 28, 2020 - 16:01
For modern-day Seoulites living, it is sometimes hard to imagine the megapolis as Hanyang, the capital of Joseon for several centuries.

To this day, historical artifacts are discovered across the city, revealing the lives of royalty and commoners of the old kingdom.

The Seoul Metropolitan Government has recently opened to the public the historic site of Hanyangdoseong, or Hanyang’s town castle wall, on the hillside of Namsan.

The site includes a 189-meter stone wall on some 43,000 square meters of land, with a minimum range of protective facilities and observation decks.

Along with the Joseon heritage, there are also traces of the Japanese colonial era, such as the sites of the Joseon Shinto Shrine and an emergency bunker believed to have been built for air raids during World War II.

After liberation, the Japanese shrine was replaced by a statue of former President Syngman Rhee, which was demolished during the April democratic revolution in 1960.

“The Hanyangdoseong heritage exhibition not only offers a glimpse into the old city walls, but also into Seoul’s history,” said the metropolitan government’s culture director.

Seoul city officials are currently seeking to have the city wall designated a UNESCO World Heritage site.

Written by Bae Hyun-jung
Photos by Park Hyun-koo
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114