 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
Business

Hyundai Motor chief meets Lotte chairman for future mobility partnership

By Kim Byung-wook
Published : Nov 25, 2020 - 17:01       Updated : Nov 25, 2020 - 17:05
Hyundai Motor Chairman Chung Euisun (left) and Lotte Group Chairman Shin Dong-bin (Each company)
Hyundai Motor Chairman Chung Euisun (left) and Lotte Group Chairman Shin Dong-bin (Each company)
Hyundai Motor Chairman Chung Euisun on Wednesday held a meeting with Lotte Group Chairman Shin Dong-bin at Lotte Chemical’s advanced materials plant in Uiwang, Gyeonggi Province, according to news reports Wednesday.

The two chiefs reportedly discussed how to apply Lotte Chemical’s new materials under development to Hyundai Motor’s future eco-friendly vehicles such as electric vehicles and hydrogen vehicles.

However, neither Hyundai Motor Group not Lotte Group officials said they could confirm the details of the meeting.

The reported meeting with Shin is the latest example of Chung reaching out to the leaders of the country’s top conglomerates involved in future mobility. In July, Chung met SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won at SK Innovation’s EV battery plant in Seosan, South Chungcheong Province. In June, Chung met LG Group Chairman Koo Kwang-mo at LG Chem’s Ochang battery plant in North Chungcheong Province in July and Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong at SDI’s Cheonan battery plant in South Chungcheong Province in May to discuss an EV battery partnership.

In August last year, Lotte Chemical absorbed its wholly owned subsidiary Lotte Advanced Materials to expand its portfolio to high-value chemical products such as plastics used for the interior and the exterior of cars.

By Kim Byung-wook (kbw@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114