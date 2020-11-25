 Back To Top
Entertainment

Pianist Cho Seung-jin’s encore recital canceled

By Im Eun-byel
Published : Nov 25, 2020 - 15:16       Updated : Nov 25, 2020 - 15:16
Concert pianist Cho Seung-jin (Credia)
Concert pianist Cho Seung-jin (Credia)

Concert pianist Cho Seung-jin’s encore recital in Seoul slated for Saturday has been canceled, due to a resurgence in COVID-19 cases.

Cho, the winner of the 2015 International Chopin Piano Competition, was to hold an in-person recital on Saturday at the Seoul Arts Center, following his monthlong 11-city tour across Korea. The recital, which was announced after the completion of the scheduled tour, was to have been streamed live online through Naver TV for pay, too.

However, as the number of COVID-19 infection cases is on a rapid rise in Korea, Credia, organizer of the tour, announced Tuesday the recital would be canceled.

“The encore recital and Naver TV livestreaming have been canceled,” an announcement from Credia read. “The decision was made through discussion with the performer, considering the spread of COVID-19 and the safety of the audiences.”

According to Credia, some 3,200 online tickets have been purchased since tickets went on sale Friday. Tickets for the in-person recital sold out within a few minutes after they became available.

Cho was to perform Schumann’s Humoreske, Op. 20, Szymanows’ “Masques,” Op. 34 and Liszt’s Piano Sonata in B minor, S.178 at the recital.

By Im Eun-byel (silverstar@heraldcorp.com)
