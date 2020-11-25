BAT Korea’s Sacheon factory to adopt solar power facility

A rendering shows the upcoming solar power facility at the BAT Korea Sacheon factory. (BAT Korea)
BAT Korea is teaming up with LS Electric to introduce solar power generation facilities at its Sacheon factory in South Gyeongsang Province, the tobacco company said Wednesday.
As part of its environmental, social and governance strategy, the move will see solar power modules installed in six areas at the site, including at buildings and parking lots that occupy the space that totals 16,000 square meters.
Construction work is set to begin in March next year.
When completed, the factory is expected to generate up to 1,435 kilowatts of electricity through solar power, which will constitute a “remarkable amount of carbon reduction,” the company said.
The expected power generation would mean 781 tons of carbon dioxide reduction on an annualized basis, which is equivalent to transplanting 55,784 pine trees or reducing 1,930 drums of oil at thermal power plants.
Kang Seung-ho, head of manufacturing at the BAT Sacheon factory, touted the installation of solar power generation facilities as a “concrete action plan” for the environmental and social efforts promoted by the BAT group.
By Yim Hyun-su (hyunsu@heraldcorp.com
)