 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
National

S. Korea joins CEPI to support vaccine research, development

By Yonhap
Published : Nov 25, 2020 - 13:48       Updated : Nov 25, 2020 - 13:48

South Korean Ambassador to Norway Nam Young-sook attends the virtual signing ceremony in Oslo, Norway, on Tuesday. (Yonhap)
South Korean Ambassador to Norway Nam Young-sook attends the virtual signing ceremony in Oslo, Norway, on Tuesday. (Yonhap)
South Korea joined the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Initiative (CEPI) and pledged to donate $3 million this year to help develop vaccines for COVID-19 and other emerging epidemics, the foreign ministry said Wednesday.

The CEPI is a global partnership joined by public, private and civil society organizations to fund research projects to develop vaccines for emerging diseases like the Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS), the Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) and COVID-19.

South Korean Ambassador to Norway Nam Young-sook attended a virtual signing ceremony Tuesday (local time) to join the coalition with Richard Hatchett, chief executive of the Oslo-based organization, the ministry said in a press release.

The country plans to donate an additional $6 million over the next two years, the ministry said.

South Korea has been participating in several vaccine alliances, such as Gavi and Unitaid, with the cumulative contribution to these partnerships reaching $21 million, according to the ministry. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114