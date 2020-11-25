 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
Business

Naver eyes re-entering Japanese search engine market after 2 previous failures

By Yonhap
Published : Nov 25, 2020 - 13:09       Updated : Nov 25, 2020 - 13:09
This photo, provided by Naver Corp. shows Kim Sang-bum, CEO of Naver Search CIC. (Naver Corp.)
This photo, provided by Naver Corp. shows Kim Sang-bum, CEO of Naver Search CIC. (Naver Corp.)
Naver Corp., the operator of South Korea's dominant internet portal, is positively reviewing making inroads into the Japanese search engine market despite two previous failures, the company's executive said Wednesday.

Naver first entered the Japanese search engine market by establishing Naver Japan but exited the country in 2005. Naver made another attempt in the market by introducing a search engine, Naver Japan, but closed down the service in 2013.

"We believe we can make it this time," Kim Sang-bum, CEO of Naver Search CIC, said during an annual tech conference, without disclosing the exact schedule.

Naver attributed the two failures to Naver Japan not properly competing with the longer-standing industry players in the country -- Google Japan and Yahoo Japan.

In 2019, however, Naver's Japanese messaging app provider Line Corp. signed a formal contract to merge with internet portal Yahoo Japan Corp.

"Line became the most-used messenger in Japan," Kim said. "We did not have any experience or background in the past, but now we have Line." 

Cooperation with Yahoo Japan would help Naver to obtain search engine know-how unique to the Japanese market, according to Kim.

The number of engineers for the Japanese market has since jumped nearly eight times. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114