FM Kang calls for Central Asia's cooperation for Korea's peace efforts

Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha speaks during the 13th Korea-Central Asia Cooperation Forum in Seoul on Wednesday. (Captured from the live YouTube broadcast)

Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha called Wednesday for Central Asian countries' steadfast support for South Korea's drive to foster lasting peace on the peninsula, stressing it would be part of efforts toward peace for all of Eurasia.



Kang made the call during the 13th Korea-Central Asia Cooperation Forum, a dialogue platform launched in 2007 to strengthen cooperation in economic, cultural and educational and other areas.



"Peace and prosperity on the Korean Peninsula is also a journey toward peace and shared prosperity on the entire Eurasian continent," Kang said in her keynote speech for the forum.



"I ask for Central Asian countries' continued support and cooperation," she added.



Despite stalled dialogue with North Korea, the minister emphasized Seoul's resolve to forge ahead with the efforts to "remove the threats of war and nuclear weapons on the peninsula."



"Though the journey of the peace process on the Korean Peninsula has not been smooth, we cannot roll back achievements from summits between the two Koreas and between the North and the United States," Kang said.



"Although there exist various uncertainties surrounding the peninsula, we should not let up on efforts for dialogue to take a step forward," she added.



This year's forum focused on strengthening cooperation between South Korea and Central Asian countries -- key partners for Seoul's New Northern Policy -- to overcome the new coronavirus pandemic.



The forum was attended by senior officials from Central Asian countries, including the top diplomats of Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan and Tajikistan. (Yonhap)

