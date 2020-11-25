[Monitor] Major firms see overseas sales increase despite pandemic

The top 100 companies in South Korea saw their overseas sales inch up in the third quarter this year despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, data from the Federation of Korean Industries showed Tuesday.According to the data, the companies marked a combined 181.9 trillion won ($164 billion) in revenue from their overseas operations, up 1.6 percent from a year ago. Compared to the second quarter, it is an increase by 24.1 percent.The increase came from a rise in demand from major exporting countries such as the United States and China, which have eased COVID-19 restrictions and adopted stimulus measures, the FKI said.Overseas sales surged for electric and electronics firms, while those for automakers, steel, energy and chemical firms dropped.