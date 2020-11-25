 Back To Top
Biden introduces security team 'ready to lead the world'

By AFP
Published : Nov 25, 2020 - 10:17       Updated : Nov 25, 2020 - 10:49
President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris introduce their nominees and appointees to key national security and foreign policy posts on Tuesday. (AP-Yonhap)
President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris introduce their nominees and appointees to key national security and foreign policy posts on Tuesday. (AP-Yonhap)
WASHINGTON (AFP) -- US President-elect Joe Biden introduced Tuesday a seasoned national security team he said was prepared to resume US leadership of the world after the departure of President Donald Trump.

"It's a team that will keep our country and our people safe and secure," Biden said, introducing his picks for secretary of state, national security advisor, intelligence chief, and other key cabinet jobs.

"It's a team that reflects the fact that America is back. Ready to lead the world, not retreat from it," Biden said.
