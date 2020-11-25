 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
National

Labor group set to stage nationwide rallies despite virus surge

By Yonhap
Published : Nov 25, 2020 - 10:04       Updated : Nov 25, 2020 - 10:04
Members of the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions hold a press conference in Seoul on Tuesday, saying they will go ahead with a planned strike the following day. (Yonhap)
Members of the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions hold a press conference in Seoul on Tuesday, saying they will go ahead with a planned strike the following day. (Yonhap)
An umbrella labor group was set to stage nationwide rallies Wednesday despite calls for restraint following the recent resurgence of the coronavirus.

The Korean Confederation of Trade Unions, the more militant of the country's two largest umbrella labor organizations, has said it will strike and rally across the nation to protest the Moon Jae-in government's labor reform policies.

The rallies will be held in groups of nine or fewer people in Seoul in line with the city government's new social distancing rules, the KCTU said. But rallies in other parts of the country could be larger depending on the restrictions of each local government.

"As always, we will fight in compliance with the antivirus measures that have been strengthened in the wake of the resurgence of COVID-19," a KCTU official said.

The group estimates that 150,000-200,000 union members will join Wednesday's walkout, including those at Hyundai Heavy Industries and GM Korea, but many expect the real figure to be much lower. During the KCTU's two walkouts last year, the labor ministry put the number of participants at 3,000 and 12,000, respectively.

The planned rallies come a day after the government raised its social distancing scheme to Level 2 in the greater Seoul area amid an alarming increase in daily new COVID-19 cases this month. More than 300 new cases have been reported daily in recent days.

At a government meeting early Wednesday, Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun urged the KCTU to cancel its plans, citing the need to bring the pandemic under control ahead of the national college entrance exam on Dec. 3.

"While the KCTU has said it will follow disease control guidelines, it is very concerning given the developments of the COVID-19 situation as of late," he said.

The KCTU's demands center on withdrawing a proposed bill revision banning striking workers from occupying key facilities at workplaces. The group has also demanded the enactment of three other bills that would improve the rights of workers employed by small businesses and hold companies accountable for grave industrial disasters. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114