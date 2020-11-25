Labor group set to stage nationwide rallies despite virus surge

Members of the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions hold a press conference in Seoul on Tuesday, saying they will go ahead with a planned strike the following day. (Yonhap)

An umbrella labor group was set to stage nationwide rallies Wednesday despite calls for restraint following the recent resurgence of the coronavirus.



The Korean Confederation of Trade Unions, the more militant of the country's two largest umbrella labor organizations, has said it will strike and rally across the nation to protest the Moon Jae-in government's labor reform policies.



The rallies will be held in groups of nine or fewer people in Seoul in line with the city government's new social distancing rules, the KCTU said. But rallies in other parts of the country could be larger depending on the restrictions of each local government.



"As always, we will fight in compliance with the antivirus measures that have been strengthened in the wake of the resurgence of COVID-19," a KCTU official said.



The group estimates that 150,000-200,000 union members will join Wednesday's walkout, including those at Hyundai Heavy Industries and GM Korea, but many expect the real figure to be much lower. During the KCTU's two walkouts last year, the labor ministry put the number of participants at 3,000 and 12,000, respectively.



The planned rallies come a day after the government raised its social distancing scheme to Level 2 in the greater Seoul area amid an alarming increase in daily new COVID-19 cases this month. More than 300 new cases have been reported daily in recent days.



At a government meeting early Wednesday, Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun urged the KCTU to cancel its plans, citing the need to bring the pandemic under control ahead of the national college entrance exam on Dec. 3.



"While the KCTU has said it will follow disease control guidelines, it is very concerning given the developments of the COVID-19 situation as of late," he said.



The KCTU's demands center on withdrawing a proposed bill revision banning striking workers from occupying key facilities at workplaces. The group has also demanded the enactment of three other bills that would improve the rights of workers employed by small businesses and hold companies accountable for grave industrial disasters. (Yonhap)