 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
Finance

Market value of top 10 group firms soars 22% on stock rally

By Yonhap
Published : Nov 25, 2020 - 09:18       Updated : Nov 25, 2020 - 09:18
South Korea's top 10 business groups (Yonhap)
South Korea's top 10 business groups (Yonhap)
Listed firms of South Korea's top 10 business groups saw their market capitalization jump nearly 22 percent this year amid a strong stock market rally, data showed Wednesday.

The combined market value of those 102 listed firms came to 1,069.5 trillion won ($960 billion) as of Monday, up 22.3 percent from the end of last year, according to the data from financial information provider FnGuide.

Four groups -- Samsung, SK, LG and Hyundai Motor -- had a market value of more than 100 trillion won. The number was up two from end-December.

Samsung, whose flagship is Samsung Electronics Co., had the largest market value of 588.7 trillion won, accounting for more than half of the total stock market capitalization.

SK, which has chip giant SK hynix Inc. under its wing, came next with 151.9 trillion won, followed by LG with 122 trillion won and Hyundai Motor with 107.5 billion won.

LG reported the biggest increase rate of 44.5 percent over the cited period. Samsung and six others saw market-value increases, while three -- Hyundai Heavy Industries, GS and Shinsegae -- suffered setbacks.

The top 10 groups, meanwhile, took up 50.2 percent of the combined value of the country's main and secondary stock markets tallied at 2,130 trillion won, according to the data. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114