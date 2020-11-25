 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
Finance

Households' Q3 spending on liquor, tobacco hits new high amid pandemic

By Yonhap
Published : Nov 25, 2020 - 09:17       Updated : Nov 25, 2020 - 09:17
Household spending on alcohol and cigarettes in South Korea (Yonhap)
Household spending on alcohol and cigarettes in South Korea (Yonhap)
SEJONG -- South Korea's household spending on alcohol and cigarettes reached a new record high in the third quarter as the coronavirus outbreak forced more people to stay home, government data showed Wednesday.

Local households spent an average of 42,980 won ($38.7) on liquors and cigarettes during the July-September period, up 10.7 percent from a year earlier, according to the data from Statistics Korea.

It marks the largest quarterly amount since the agency began tracking related data in 2003.

The third-quarter growth rate was also the highest since the 22.2 recorded in the first quarter of 2016 in the wake of a cigarette price hike.

Household spending on alcohol and tobacco declined 4.2 percent in the first quarter from a year ago, but it swung to a 9.5 percent gain in the second quarter.

The statistical agency said the amount probably increased in the third quarter as people stayed home longer in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

The new coronavirus, whose first case reported here in late January, has infected nearly 31,400 South Koreans so far, with the country's death toll reaching 510 as of Tuesday. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114