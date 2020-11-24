 Back To Top
World

[Graphic News] No. of S. Korean students in US shrinks amid pandemic

By Nam Kyung-don
Published : Nov 25, 2020 - 10:01       Updated : Nov 25, 2020 - 10:01




The number of South Korean students in the United States dropped this year, a US report showed, amid the coronavirus pandemic that has led to a plunge in the number of travelers between the two countries.

However, the number of US students in Korea has jumped sharply over the same period, according to the report from the US State Department.

In the 2019-2020 school year, the number of Korean students enrolled in US schools came to 49,809, down 4.7 percent from a year earlier, according to the report, jointly published by the US Institute of International Education.

The number still marks the third-largest after those from China and India at 372,532 and 193,124, respectively. (Yonhap)





