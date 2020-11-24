LS Group appoints third-generation heirs as CEOs

Yesco Holdings President and CEO Koo Bon-hyuk (LS)





LS Group has kicked off a new era of management by promoting third-generation successors as CEOs.



In the annual reshuffle conducted during a board meeting Tuesday, LS Group promoted Yesco Holdings Vice President Koo Bon-hyuk to president and CEO. LS Mtron Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Koo Bon-kyu was promoted to CEO.



“LS Group retained CEOs of major affiliates including LS Cable & System, LS Electric and LS-Nikko Copper for the stability of the organization but appointed next-generation leaders to be fully prepared for the future,” an LS Group official said.





LS Mtron CEO Koo Bon-kyu (LS)





Korea’s family-run LS group owns 54 affiliates and ranks as the 16th biggest conglomerate by market capitalization in the country.



Koo Bon-hyuk is the eldest son of the late LS-Nikko Copper Chairman Koo Ja-myung. Though Koo Bon-hyuk had been previously promoted to CEO last year, he voluntarily stepped down, saying he was not yet ready to take the post.



Koo Bon-kyu is the eldest son of LG Electric Chairman Koo Ja-yeop.





E1 Chief Operating Officer Koo Dong-hui (LS)





Also, LS Group Vice President Koo Dong-hui, the son of LS Group Chairman Koo Ja-yeol, was promoted to chief operating officer of E1, a natural gas company under the group.



By Kim Byung-wook (kbw@heraldcorp.com)