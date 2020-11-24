 Back To Top
Business

LS Group appoints third-generation heirs as CEOs

By Kim Byung-wook
Published : Nov 24, 2020 - 17:49       Updated : Nov 24, 2020 - 17:49
Yesco Holdings President and CEO Koo Bon-hyuk (LS)


LS Group has kicked off a new era of management by promoting third-generation successors as CEOs.

In the annual reshuffle conducted during a board meeting Tuesday, LS Group promoted Yesco Holdings Vice President Koo Bon-hyuk to president and CEO. LS Mtron Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Koo Bon-kyu was promoted to CEO.

“LS Group retained CEOs of major affiliates including LS Cable & System, LS Electric and LS-Nikko Copper for the stability of the organization but appointed next-generation leaders to be fully prepared for the future,” an LS Group official said. 

LS Mtron CEO Koo Bon-kyu (LS)


Korea’s family-run LS group owns 54 affiliates and ranks as the 16th biggest conglomerate by market capitalization in the country.

Koo Bon-hyuk is the eldest son of the late LS-Nikko Copper Chairman Koo Ja-myung. Though Koo Bon-hyuk had been previously promoted to CEO last year, he voluntarily stepped down, saying he was not yet ready to take the post. 

Koo Bon-kyu is the eldest son of LG Electric Chairman Koo Ja-yeop. 

E1 Chief Operating Officer Koo Dong-hui (LS)


Also, LS Group Vice President Koo Dong-hui, the son of LS Group Chairman Koo Ja-yeol, was promoted to chief operating officer of E1, a natural gas company under the group.

By Kim Byung-wook (kbw@heraldcorp.com)
