Samsung Electronics marks all-time high TV market share

(Yonhap)



Samsung Electronics posted an all-time high share in the global TV market in terms of revenue during the third quarter, according to a report.



Market research organization Omdia said in its report that Samsung‘s market share in the third quarter reached 33.1 percent in terms of revenue, a record-high quarterly figure for the company.



Samsung Electronics’ revenue from TV sales in the third quarter reached $9.3 billion, up by 22 percent on-year.



Samsung sold a total of 14.85 million TV units during the July-September period, up by 39 percent on-year. The number of TV units Samsung Electronics sold accounted for 23.6 percent of the global total.



The worldwide TV market in the third quarter was worth $28.1 billion in the third quarter, up by 11.8 percent on-year. Global TV sales reached 62.87 million units during the same period, up 14.7 percent on-year, according to the report.



TV industry sources said robust sales of QLED and large TVs have contributed to Samsung‘s increased presence amid the COVID-19 pandemic.



Of the global total, Samsung's sales of QLED TV units totaled 2.33 million, compared to 1.16 million units last year. Samsung Electronics’ cumulative sales of QLED TV units so far this year reached 5.04 million units, compared to 5.32 million for all of last year.



The report also said Samsung Electronics accounted for 53.5 percent of 80-inch or larger screen TV units sold worldwide, followed by Sony with a 21.5 percent share and LG Electronics with a 14.1 percent share.



Meanwhile, LG Electronics was the second largest player in the global TV market in the third quarter, the report showed. LG Electronics posted a 16.6 percent share in terms of revenue, followed by Sony with 10.1 percent.



Samsung and LG’s combined revenue from TV sales accounted for 49.7 percent of the global market. In terms of the number of units sold, the two firms accounted for 35.2 percent, surpassing the number sold by Chinese firms, which came to 33.8 percent.



By Shim Woo-hyun (ws@heraldcorp.com)