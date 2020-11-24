Kospi’s record-high rally continues on virus vaccine, recovery hopes

South Korea’s main bourse extended record-setting rallies for the second consecutive session Tuesday, setting a fresh high on hopes of an economic recovery and new coronavirus vaccine development.
Kospi was trading at 2,614.52 as of 2 p.m. -- up 11.93 points, or 0.46 percent from the previous session’s close, which itself was an all-time high. It even surpassed the intraday record of 2,607.10 marked on Jan. 29, 2018, during the morning trade.
The index started off at 2,616.28 and gained throughout the day. At one point, it reached up to 2,627.58 in the early morning on the back of offshore investors’ buying spree for the fourteenth consecutive session. Retail investors also turned to net buyers and scooped up shares in the market.
Despite the country facing a growing threat of another wave of COVID-19 infections as new daily virus confirmed cases surpassed 300, investor sentiment was boosted by optimism toward the progress in COVID-19 vaccine development and recovery of the virus-hit economy.
“Followed by surging import demands from the US and Europe, massive capital has flowed into the high export-dependent economies’ markets, including Korea,” said Seo Sang-young, an analyst at Kiwoom Securities. “Today’s local stock market was largely affected by foreign investors’ buying trend.”
While most large-cap stocks traded higher, market kingpin Samsung Electronics once rose by 2.96 percent to 69,500 won ($62.53), breaking its all-time high marked a day earlier. Buttressed by foreigners’ robust net purchase, its market capitalization also soared up to some 412.5 trillion won.
Shares of LG Chem also soared by 5.61 percent to mark its 52-week high of 790,000 won in late afternoon. With the gain, the chemical giant became the 3rd most valuable firm in the Kospi market, pushing Samsung Biologics from the position as the pharmaceutical firm’s stock shed 1.3 percent.
The tech-heavy Kosdaq started off strong at 876.65 but began moving downward from early trading hours to 870.74, down 2.55 points, or 0.29 percent, as of 2 p.m. Foreigners turned to net buyers but it was weighed down by sell-offs by retail and institutional investors.
In line with the nation’s benchmark rallies, Kospi’s growth posted the second highest among bourses in G20 nations this year, according to data from Korea Exchange. While the G20 countries’ average stock growth came in at nearly 0.45 percent, Kospi jumped 16.2 percent from earlier this year to Friday. It was followed by Argentina with its bourse growing 23.6 percent during the period.
Recently, foreign investors hoisted the main bourse by raking 6.4 trillion won worth of local shares but the overall surge was largely attributed to retail investors’ greater influence, the KRX officials said. By recording a 10th consecutive month of buying, they snapped up shares worth 41 trillion won this year, the data showed.
“Amid a global economy entering a recovery phase, the local index was backed into fundamental’s positive evaluation based on local companies’ solid business performance. The relatively undervalued Kospi is now taking a leap forward,” a KRX official added.
