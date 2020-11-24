COVID-19 test required for foreign residents flying to France, Netherlands: Air France-KLM

Foreign residents in South Korea who intend to fly to France or the Netherlands must take a COVID-19 test in advance, Air France-KLM said Tuesday.
According to the air carrier group, all foreign residents here except for those who hold A-1, A-2 or A-3 diplomatic visas or the F-4 residency visa must obtain reentry permits and present negative COVID-19 PCR certificates issued within the previous 48 hours, before they can depart for Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport.
The same rules apply to foreign residents traveling to the Netherlands, except for the reentry permit requirement.
Foreign residents returning to Korea from either country must present new COVID-19 test results.
To meet the requirement, customers departing from Paris can take a rapid antigen or RT-PCR test at the airport, and the appointment can be made on the website doctolib.fr, according to Air France.
For travelers coming from the Netherlands, KLM Royal Dutch Airlines said its health services currently offer COVID-19 PCR tests at three locations in the country. Appointments for PCR tests in the Netherlands can be made on the website https://klmhealthservices.com/en/journey-preparation/coronatest/.
The two air carriers said they are closely following the changes governments make to regulations and restrictions, and are updating customers on the TravelDoc site.
“As your comfort and health remain our top priority, we have adapted our commercial policy to ensure you travel in the best possible condition and put in place the strictest health measures,” the carriers said.
For customers who feel uncertain about booking a ticket due to COVID-19, Air France and KLM said their policies are flexible, allowing for the postponement or cancellation of flights, and they also offer refundable vouchers.
Air France currently operates three weekly flights from Seoul to Paris Charles de Gaulle, and KLM operates five weekly flights from Seoul to Amsterdam.
No visa or medical certificate is required for Korean nationals, the companies added.
