Business

LS Cable & System to supply high voltage cables to Orsted

By Kim Byung-wook
Published : Nov 24, 2020 - 16:54       Updated : Nov 24, 2020 - 17:12
LS Cable & System officials hold a webinar with Orsted officials to discuss supplying high-voltage export cables to offshore wind projects. (LS Cable & System)
LS Cable & System said Tuesday that it has inked a five-year contract with Danish energy firm Orsted to supply high voltage export cables for offshore wind farms.

Though the exact size of the deal is unknown, it is estimated at hundreds of millions of dollars, according to industry sources.

LS Cable & System has participated in multiple offshore wind projects with Orsted. Previously, it supplied cables to the world’s largest offshore wind farm, Hornsea One and Two, in England. Also, it will supply subsea cables for the Greater Changhua 1 & 2a offshore wind farms in Taiwan.

“The trend of investing in renewable energy will continue, even during the current COVID-19 situation. We are delighted to continue this cooperation with the leading company in offshore wind energy,” said Myung Roe-hyun, president and CEO of LS Cable & System.

"The offshore wind market is growing fast, particularly in Asia Pacific. Orsted as the global market leader needs strong, reliable and competitive suppliers. Therefore, we are very happy to have further strengthened our partnership with LS Cable & System," said Matthias Bausenwein, president of Orsted Asia-Pacific.

By Kim Byung-wook (kbw@heraldcorp.com)
