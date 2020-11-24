 Back To Top
[Newsmaker] Military enforces tighter Level 2 social distancing rules

By Choi Si-young
Published : Nov 24, 2020 - 12:56       Updated : Nov 24, 2020 - 13:55
Army conscripts sing a marching song at a basic training graduation ceremony in the southwestern city of Gwangju on Jan. 8, 2020. (Yonhap)
Army conscripts sing a marching song at a basic training graduation ceremony in the southwestern city of Gwangju on Jan. 8, 2020. (Yonhap)
On Tuesday, South Korea’s military began enforcing Level 2 social distancing rules in the Greater Seoul area, with tighter guidelines also in place nationwide due to a recent spike in coronavirus cases. The country reported 349 cases Tuesday.

Effective Tuesday through Dec. 7, all soldiers in the affected regions could see their vacation and off-base leave suspended, while officers at every base are instructed to stay put and to cancel or delay meetings that do not involve work.

All service members in Greater Seoul are to carry out their day-to-day activities in less crowded settings to reduce the risk of infection. Outside guests are no longer permitted at religious services on bases, and soldiers are not allowed to take part in religious ceremonies outside their bases.

Meanwhile, the military imposed less restrictive Level 1.5 rules in neighboring Gangwon Province and the Jeolla Provinces. That means soldiers can go on vacation and travel off base, but might be denied permission to visit areas where infection clusters have been reported.

“If we see infections growing, we might have our bases on lockdown and ban off-base travel. But we are not discussing that yet,” the Defense Ministry said.

The health authorities said a third wave of transmissions was underway with the daily number of COVID-19 infections hovering around 300. These are the highest levels since August, when the country saw a second wave of the coronavirus linked to mass protests and church services.

By Choi Si-young (siyoungchoi@heraldcorp.com)
