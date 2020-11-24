 Back To Top
Business

[Monitor] US and Chinese startups dominate global top 10 list

Global top 10 unicorns by valuation

By Korea Herald
Published : Nov 25, 2020 - 11:01       Updated : Nov 25, 2020 - 11:01
China-based artificial intelligence company ByteDance, the parent company of TikTok, has been selected as the most-valued startup in the world, valued at $140 billion, according to the data collected by CB Insights.

Companies based in the US and China dominated the list as of November. Among the top 10 “unicorns” around the globe, six firms are based in the US, while those based in China numbered three.

According to CB Insights, there are more than 500 startups in the world that are valued at $1 billion or more as of November.

(khnews@heraldcorp.com)
