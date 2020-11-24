 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
National

PM warns of tough disciplinary measures against public servants ignoring distancing rules

By Yonhap
Published : Nov 24, 2020 - 10:43       Updated : Nov 24, 2020 - 10:44
Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun presides over a Cabinet meeting on Monday, at the government complex in Seoul. (Yonhap)
Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun presides over a Cabinet meeting on Monday, at the government complex in Seoul. (Yonhap)
Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun on Tuesday urged public servants to maintain the utmost level of readiness against COVID-19, warning those who contract the virus by not complying with distancing rules will face grave disciplinary measures.

"In cases of slack discipline in the public sector, such as cases where public office workers test positive by not complying with antivirus measures, we will gravely seek disciplinary measures," Chung said during a Cabinet meeting at the government complex in Seoul.

Chung noted that the year-end holiday period is when the public sector could fall prey to weaker discipline, especially from the accumulated fatigue over dealing with the pandemic throughout the year.

The prime minister ordered the public sector to actively adopt at-home remote work and refrain from holding in-person meetings, business trips and after-hour gatherings among co-workers.

Chung also reminded officials to mobilize full disease-control capacities to ensure next month's nationwide College Scholastic Ability Test (CSAT) is held safely.

"(CSAT) isn't simply just a college entrance exam but a major national event during which essentially the entire people, including test takers and their families, anxiously root and pray for (test takers)," said Chung.

The education ministry announced last week that it will closely monitor cram schools and other business establishments used by young students to see whether they operate under strict antivirus measures until the end of the CSAT slated for Dec. 3.

More than 490,000 high school students and others plan to take the exam simultaneously at designated places across the country. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114