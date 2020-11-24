 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
National

Troops in greater Seoul area under tighter anti-coronavirus scheme

By Yonhap
Published : Nov 24, 2020 - 09:54       Updated : Nov 24, 2020 - 10:51
A soldier locks the front gate of a military unit in Cheorwon, Gangwon Province, on Monday, as COVID-19 infections broke out there. (Yonhap)
A soldier locks the front gate of a military unit in Cheorwon, Gangwon Province, on Monday, as COVID-19 infections broke out there. (Yonhap)
The defense ministry on Tuesday began enforcing tougher social distancing rules for service members in the Seoul metropolitan area in line with the government's elevation of the antivirus scheme.

Under the social distancing scheme of Level 2, vacations and one-day off-installation trips are primarily restricted. Visits to nightlife facilities continue to be banned, and service members are not allowed to visit religious facilities outside their bases, according to the ministry.

The Level 2 guidance, which is the third highest in the five-tier system, will be in place for the next two weeks, it added.

As for military officers, however, the stronger scheme is applied to all, regardless of where they are stationed. They are ordered to stay home after work, and off-installation trips are allowed only for inevitable purposes, such as buying daily necessities and going to see a doctor, according to the ministry.

"COVID-19 infections caused by enlisted service members accounted for a mere 6 percent of the total so far. Most cases have been caused by officers or civilian workers," a ministry official said.

No additional cases were reported among the military population on Tuesday. So far, 263 military members have been confirmed to have been infected, with the figure growing markedly since mid-November.

"We wrapped up virus tests for around 2,200 service members at a Cheorwon unit, and no more positive cases were found there," the official said. The unit in the border town reported nearly 40 COVID-19 patients over the past several days.

Currently, 1,710 service members are in isolation in accordance with the health authorities' guidelines, and the military has quarantined an additional 2,419 people under stricter antivirus schemes of its own as a preventive step, according to the ministry.

South Korea is struggling with the resurgent virus across the country. On Tuesday, the country reported 349 more COVID-19 cases, including 320 local infections, raising the total caseload to 31,353, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA). (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114