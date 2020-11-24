 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
Business

LS Cable wins submarine cable supply deal in Denmark

By Yonhap
Published : Nov 24, 2020 - 09:49       Updated : Nov 24, 2020 - 09:49
LS Cable workers at the company's plant in Gumi, 260 kilometers south of Seoul. (LS Cable & System)
LS Cable workers at the company's plant in Gumi, 260 kilometers south of Seoul. (LS Cable & System)
LS Cable & System, the world's third-largest wire and cable maker by sales, said Tuesday it has received a submarine cable supply deal in Denmark.

Under the deal, LS Cable will supply extra-high voltage submarine cable systems for offshore wind farms operated by Denmark's Orsted, the world's largest offshore wind farm operator, for five years, the company said in a statement.

The company did not provide the contract value. 

"The offshore wind market is growing fast, particularly in Asia Pacific. Orsted as the global market leader needs strong, reliable and competitive suppliers," Matthias Bausenwein, president of Orsted Asia-Pacific, said in the statement.

Previously, LS Cable won deals to supply cables to Hornsea One and Two offshore wind farms in Britain and provided subsea cables to the Greater Changhua 1 & 2a offshore wind farms in Taiwan. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114