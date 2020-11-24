LS Cable wins submarine cable supply deal in Denmark

LS Cable workers at the company's plant in Gumi, 260 kilometers south of Seoul. (LS Cable & System)

LS Cable & System, the world's third-largest wire and cable maker by sales, said Tuesday it has received a submarine cable supply deal in Denmark.



Under the deal, LS Cable will supply extra-high voltage submarine cable systems for offshore wind farms operated by Denmark's Orsted, the world's largest offshore wind farm operator, for five years, the company said in a statement.



The company did not provide the contract value.



"The offshore wind market is growing fast, particularly in Asia Pacific. Orsted as the global market leader needs strong, reliable and competitive suppliers," Matthias Bausenwein, president of Orsted Asia-Pacific, said in the statement.



Previously, LS Cable won deals to supply cables to Hornsea One and Two offshore wind farms in Britain and provided subsea cables to the Greater Changhua 1 & 2a offshore wind farms in Taiwan. (Yonhap)