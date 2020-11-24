 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
Finance

Seoul stocks open higher on recovery hopes

By Yonhap
Published : Nov 24, 2020 - 09:35       Updated : Nov 24, 2020 - 09:41
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (Kospi) figures are displayed at a dealing room of a local bank in Seoul, Monday. (Yonhap)
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (Kospi) figures are displayed at a dealing room of a local bank in Seoul, Monday. (Yonhap)
South Korean stocks opened higher Tuesday after hitting an all-time high the previous session on hopes of an economic recovery and new coronavirus vaccine development.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 7.01 points, or 0.27 percent, to 2,609.6 in the first 15 minutes of trading.

Investor sentiment ran high in the global financial markets, as progress in COVID-19 vaccine development fueled optimism that the economy and trade would normalize down the road.

Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 1.12 percent to 29,591.27 points, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite adding 0.22 percent and the S&P 500 climbing 0.56 percent.

Most large caps traded higher.

Market bellwether Samsung Electronics shed 0.3 percent, but No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix rose 0.5 percent.

Leading chemical firm LG Chem jumped 2.14 percent, and rechargeable battery maker Samsung SDI advanced 1.52 percent.

Hyundai Motor, the country's largest carmaker, moved up 1.96 percent. Leading steelmaker Posco rose 1.23 percent.

Internet portal giant Naver gained 1.24 percent, and its rival Kakao hiked 2.45 percent.

Pharmaceutical giant Samsung Biologics retreated 1.12 percent, with Celltrion slipping 0.33 percent. 

The local currency was trading at 1,113.25 won against the US dollar, down 2.85 won from the previous session's close. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114