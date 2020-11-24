 Back To Top
National

1 killed, 3 injured in Busan apartment fire

By Yonhap
Published : Nov 24, 2020 - 09:19       Updated : Nov 24, 2020 - 09:19
This photo, provided by the Busan Metropolitan Police Agency, shows the scene of a fire that broke out at an apartment building in the southeastern port city of Busan on Monday. (Busan Metropolitan Police Agency)

BUSAN -- A fire broke out at an apartment building in the southeastern city of Busan on Tuesday, leaving one dead and three injured, fire authorities said.

The fire started at around 6:50 a.m. on the 12th floor of an apartment building in the northern ward of Geumjeong in the city, some 450 kilometers southeast of Seoul.

One person was found dead on the 12th floor, while three others have been sent to a nearby hospital for smoke inhalation, according to fire officials.

Other residents have been evacuated by firefighters who arrived at the scene, after a 13th-floor resident reported smoke coming from the lower floor.

The firefighters have put out the main blaze and are currently working to bring the fire under complete control. (Yonhap)
