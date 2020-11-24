 Back To Top
National

Biegun likely to visit S. Korea next month: sources

By Yonhap
Published : Nov 24, 2020 - 09:15       Updated : Nov 24, 2020 - 09:15
US Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun (Yonhap)
WASHINGTON -- US Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun may visit South Korea next month as part of a multi-nation Asia tour, diplomatic sources here said Monday.

The trip is expected to take place in early December, and Biegun is set to be accompanied by Alex Wong, deputy assistant secretary of state for North Korea, multiple sources told Yonhap News Agency, asking not to be identified.

Biegun's trip to South Korea, if made, will mark the first of its kind since July.

His trip, however, will come less than two months before US.

President-elect Joe Biden will be inaugurated on Jan. 20.

Biden on Monday named former Deputy Secretary of State Antony Blinken to be the secretary of state under his new administration. (Yonhap)
