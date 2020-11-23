 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
Entertainment

Rock star Yoon Do-hyun clarifies COVID-19 rumors about Daegu concert

One concertgoer tests positive, 10 people in close proximity test negative

By Im Eun-byel
Published : Nov 23, 2020 - 18:08       Updated : Nov 23, 2020 - 18:08
Poster image for singer Yoon Do-hyun’s concert tour (Dee Company)
Poster image for singer Yoon Do-hyun’s concert tour (Dee Company)

Rock musician Yoon Do-hyun issued a statement Monday to clarify a rumor that some 500 attendees at his concert were required to be tested for COVID-19, following the virus infection of a concertgoer.

A person who attended Yoon’s concert on Nov. 15 -- the last of his three concerts in Daegu -- tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday.

While a number of media outlets reported that some 500 concertgoers would have to be tested for COVID-19, Yoon’s agency Dee Company said the city’s epidemiological investigation team advised only those with symptoms to be tested.

“The epidemiological investigation team checked the closed-circuit TVs and decided not everyone at the event would have to be tested. Some 10 audience members around the person were tested and the results were negative. But it is still yet too early to be at ease,” Yoon wrote on his social media account on Monday. “I am sorry for every inconvenience.”

Korea had been under Level 1 social distancing measures at the time of the concert. The concert complied with the middle seat vacancy rule, selling 50 percent of the 1,400 seats total. Around 580 people attended the concert on Nov. 15.

“Selling only 50 percent of the total seats means accepting financial losses. A socially distanced show is bound to suffer a loss,” Yoon wrote.

“We thought it would be relatively safe to have a concert, with thorough infectious disease prevention and control measures in effect, at a time when daily lives are restricted, traveling is not possible and grabbing a drink with friends is difficult,” the post read.

By Im Eun-byel (silverstar@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114