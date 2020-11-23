Rock star Yoon Do-hyun clarifies COVID-19 rumors about Daegu concert

Poster image for singer Yoon Do-hyun’s concert tour (Dee Company)



Rock musician Yoon Do-hyun issued a statement Monday to clarify a rumor that some 500 attendees at his concert were required to be tested for COVID-19, following the virus infection of a concertgoer.



A person who attended Yoon’s concert on Nov. 15 -- the last of his three concerts in Daegu -- tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday.



While a number of media outlets reported that some 500 concertgoers would have to be tested for COVID-19, Yoon’s agency Dee Company said the city’s epidemiological investigation team advised only those with symptoms to be tested.



“The epidemiological investigation team checked the closed-circuit TVs and decided not everyone at the event would have to be tested. Some 10 audience members around the person were tested and the results were negative. But it is still yet too early to be at ease,” Yoon wrote on his social media account on Monday. “I am sorry for every inconvenience.”



Korea had been under Level 1 social distancing measures at the time of the concert. The concert complied with the middle seat vacancy rule, selling 50 percent of the 1,400 seats total. Around 580 people attended the concert on Nov. 15.



“Selling only 50 percent of the total seats means accepting financial losses. A socially distanced show is bound to suffer a loss,” Yoon wrote.



“We thought it would be relatively safe to have a concert, with thorough infectious disease prevention and control measures in effect, at a time when daily lives are restricted, traveling is not possible and grabbing a drink with friends is difficult,” the post read.



