XR exhibition to open at Incheon Airport

An exhibition of extended reality content will open at Incheon Airport on Tuesday, as part of the 24th Bucheon International Fantastic Film Festival.



Co-organized by the Embassy of France in Seoul and the French Institute, the exhibition, titled “Beyond Reality over Incheon Airport,” will run from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Dec. 13 at the airport’s Terminal 1.



Under the theme of “traveling,” the exhibition features virtual reality projects – 360-degree videos and interactive works -- that could not be presented during this year’s BIFAN in July due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



The lineup of 15 interactive projects includes “The Line,” which won for best VR immersive experience for interactive content at the Venice International Film Festival last year, as well as “Peach Garden,” “Spheres,” “The Book of Distance” and “Bodyless.” Some 11 immersive videos, including “Black Bag,” “Look at me” and “Home” will also be presented.



Participation in the exhibition is free through online reservations in advance or on-site registration. More detailed information is available at beyondreality.space/en.



“Beyond Reality over Incheon Airport” is part of the international event “Digital November,” the digital culture festival organized and financially supported by the French Institute, according to the Embassy of France in Seoul.



“In this unusual year of 2020, with great limitations on international travel, we are encouraged to invent new forms of traveling. Journeys towards new horizons, environmentally friendly journeys, imaginary journeys to new worlds,” Philippe Lefort, French ambassador to Korea, said in the preface.



“This project combines the strengths of Korea, a country of rapid adoption of innovative technologies, and France, a land of creation in virtual reality. We invite you to a unique, futuristic experience, in search of the ‘New Normal,’” he said. “You will discover these imaginary worlds without having to move, with your feet firmly on the ground.”







