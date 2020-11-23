 Back To Top
National

22 more USFK-affiliated people infected with coronavirus

By Yonhap
Published : Nov 23, 2020 - 15:12       Updated : Nov 23, 2020 - 16:50
Gate of US Forces Korea's base in Yongsan, central Seoul. (Yonhap)
Twenty-two more people affiliated with US Forces Korea (USFK), including 18 service members, have tested positive for the new coronavirus upon their arrival in South Korea this month, the US military said Monday.

Eight service members and three dependents arrived at Osan Air Base in Pyeongtaek, south of Seoul, on US government-chartered flights, while the other 10 service members and a civilian contractor arrived here on commercial flights via Incheon International Airport, west of the capital, according to the USFK.

Eighteen of them tested positive on their first mandatory COVID-19 test prior to entering quarantine, while the four others were confirmed to have contracted the virus on their second mandatory test.

All USFK-affiliated individuals arriving in South Korea are required to undergo a virus test and are quarantined for 14 days.

Medical personnel administer a second test prior to their release.

The latest cases brought the total number of USFK-related coronavirus infections to 368.

On Monday, South Korea added 271 more COVID-19 cases, raising the total caseload to 31,004.

With another wave of infections looming across the country, USFK Commander Gen. Robert Abrams has renewed the military's Public Health Emergency Declaration until Dec. 31, 2020.

The emergency declaration enables the commander "to maintain authorities needed during COVID-19 such as administering testing and quarantine measures for all USFK-affiliated personnel."

USFK first declared the emergency over the coronavirus pandemic in May, and has been extending the status as the virus showed no signs of a letup.

"Now is not the time to relax our guard against this insidious disease; rather, disciplined and deliberate continued action is necessary to ensure the health of our force," Abrams said. (Yonhap)
